AOC calls for political unity while campaigning for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan
AOC raised El-Sayed for holding public meetings and engaging directly with voters
US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has appealed to Republican voters in Michigan while campaigning alongside Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed ahead of November's midterm elections.
More than 300 people gathered at the Miracle of Life Educational Pavilion in Escanaba on Thursday morning to hear the two Democrats speak.
The event took place in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, a region that has traditionally supported Republican candidates.
During her speech, she praised El-Sayed for holding public meetings and engaging directly with voters.
“How many town halls do you see the average member of the US Senate doing?” she asked.
The audience responded: “None!”
El-Sayed was scheduled to hold three town halls across the Upper Peninsula on Thursday as part of his campaign.
Ocasio-Cortez also addressed Republican voters directly, encouraging them to consider the Democrats' message despite political differences.
“If that’s you, I want to welcome you here, I want to thank you for keeping an open mind and an open ear,” she said.
“Really what we want to say is that we’re better together than we are apart,” she added.
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