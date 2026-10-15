Trump's ambassador tells Canadian politicians to keep their ‘nose out’ of US elections
Hoekstra suggested that Canadian political statements and trade measures could influence American voters
US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra has warned that American officials are closely monitoring Canadian politicians for possible interference ahead of November's midterm elections.
According to Global News, Hoekstra raised concerns about Ontario's previous anti-tariff advertisements and comments made by Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and former prime minister Justin Trudeau.
Speaking on The Really Big Show podcast, Hoekstra suggested that Canadian political statements and trade measures could influence American voters.
He warned Canadian politicians to keep their “nose out” of US politics and said Washington would respond if interference occurred.
Joly rejected the suggestion on Wednesday, saying Canada would never interfere in American elections or accept foreign interference in its own democratic processes.
“Fundamentally, what I’ve done in the U.S. is to attract investments,” she told reporters.
The warning comes amid worsening trade relations between Canada and the United States under President Donald Trump.
At a campaign rally in Arizona on Wednesday, Trump again suggested Canada would eventually become America's 51st state. “We don’t need them, but they need us,” he said.
Republicans face a closely contested November 3 election, with control of both chambers of Congress potentially at stake.
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