Elon Musk's $158 million GOP donations revealed in new federal election filings

Elon Musk donated $158 million to a major Republican political group in September as the battle for Texas's Senate seat intensifies ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections.

According to CNN, new Federal Election Commission filings show the billionaire gave $75 million to the Senate Leadership Fund on September 9, followed by another $83 million on September 23.

The Republican super PAC transferred matching amounts to Texas PAC the following days.

Texas PAC is supporting Republican Ken Paxton against Democrat James Talarico in the closely contested race for the seat currently held by Senator John Cornyn.

Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX and X, has significant business interests in Texas.

His donations have helped Republicans gain a major advertising advantage. Texas PAC spent more than $77 million on advertisements in September alone, according to AdImpact.

The group is expected to spend nearly $160 million supporting Paxton through Election Day.

Meanwhile, Talarico's campaign announced a record-breaking $64 million fundraising total for the third quarter, surpassing the previous Senate candidate quarterly record of $57.9 million.

His campaign said it has raised more than $134 million since launching in September 2025, largely through small donations.