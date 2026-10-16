Amber Guyger, Dallas officer who shot Botham Jean in his own apartment, released on parole

Amber Guyger, 38, left the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Texas on Friday after being granted parole on October 1

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger has been released on parole after serving seven years in prison for murdering an unarmed Black man in his own apartment.

According to NBC News, Guyger, 38, left the Christina Melton Crain Unit in Texas on Friday after being granted parole on October 1.

She was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2019 for the murder of Botham Jean, 26, in September 2018.

Jean was watching television and eating ice cream when Guyger entered his Dallas apartment and shot him.

Guyger claimed she had mistakenly entered Jean's apartment, which was one floor above her own, believing it was her home. She said she thought Jean was an intruder.

The former officer was off duty but wearing her police uniform when the shooting happened. She was later dismissed from the force.

The killing sparked widespread protests over racial bias and police violence.

Guyger's parole was approved after authorities cited her good behaviour in prison and participation in rehabilitation programmes.

However, Jean's family criticised the decision.

Their lawyer, Lee Merritt, said Guyger's original sentence “was already a fraction of what was lost.”

“Releasing Ms. Guyger after seven years makes that loss feel even smaller in the eyes of the system. It is not smaller,” he added.

Guyger will serve the remainder of her sentence under parole supervision.