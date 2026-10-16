Canada changes Express Entry rules for high-paying jobs and removes LMIA requirement

Canada is introducing new Express Entry points for immigrants working in high-paying jobs, making it easier for some applicants to qualify for permanent residency.

Immigration Minister Lena Diab announced Friday that the changes will take effect on November 3.

Under the new rules, applicants with Canadian work experience or a qualifying job offer in a high-wage field, such as engineering, could receive additional points towards their Express Entry score.

The government defines high-wage employment as work paying at least 1.3 times the median wage, with more points awarded for higher salaries.

According to the Canada Job Bank, the national median hourly wage currently stands at $55.03.

Ottawa will also temporarily remove the requirement for employers to provide a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) for qualifying jobs under the new points system.

The change means employers will no longer need to demonstrate that they cannot find a qualified Canadian worker for those positions.

The government says the measures are intended to simplify immigration applications and attract skilled workers in higher-paying industries.

Applicants already in the Express Entry pool will have their scores automatically updated to reflect the new criteria.

Invitations to apply for permanent residency will be temporarily paused during that period.

The changes follow previous immigration measures targeting healthcare, skilled trades, transportation and research workers.