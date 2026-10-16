Sanae Takaichi under fire for saying women work longer hours because of makeup and chores

Takaichi made the remarks during a parliamentary session while discussing her demanding schedule

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sparked a debate about gender equality after saying household chores and makeup add several hours to her working day compared with previous male leaders.

According to The Associated Press, Takaichi made the remarks during a parliamentary session on Wednesday while discussing her demanding schedule.

“In the morning, I take a bath, fix breakfast and do the dishes, then apply makeup. Doing these things, I feel I’m spending three or four more hours than male prime ministers,” she said.

Her comments drew criticism from people who argued that she was reinforcing traditional gender roles and Japan's culture of excessive working hours.

Government figures show Japanese women spend nearly five hours daily on household chores, compared with around 40 minutes for men.

Critics also pointed out that many working women face additional responsibilities, including childcare and looking after elderly relatives.

Takaichi has previously revealed that she sometimes sleeps between zero and three hours a night because of her workload.

Her schedule has also faced scrutiny over concerns that she spends insufficient time participating in parliamentary discussions.

Takaichi acknowledged that finding time to consider Japan's long-term future remained difficult.