Sanae Takaichi under fire for saying women work longer hours because of makeup and chores
Takaichi made the remarks during a parliamentary session while discussing her demanding schedule
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has sparked a debate about gender equality after saying household chores and makeup add several hours to her working day compared with previous male leaders.
According to The Associated Press, Takaichi made the remarks during a parliamentary session on Wednesday while discussing her demanding schedule.
“In the morning, I take a bath, fix breakfast and do the dishes, then apply makeup. Doing these things, I feel I’m spending three or four more hours than male prime ministers,” she said.
Her comments drew criticism from people who argued that she was reinforcing traditional gender roles and Japan's culture of excessive working hours.
Government figures show Japanese women spend nearly five hours daily on household chores, compared with around 40 minutes for men.
Critics also pointed out that many working women face additional responsibilities, including childcare and looking after elderly relatives.
Takaichi has previously revealed that she sometimes sleeps between zero and three hours a night because of her workload.
Her schedule has also faced scrutiny over concerns that she spends insufficient time participating in parliamentary discussions.
Takaichi acknowledged that finding time to consider Japan's long-term future remained difficult.
-
Trump defends himself and Elon Musk after Zelenskiy's criticism over Starlink
-
Trump urges Zacharia to reconsider White House spokeswoman role
-
Amber Guyger, Dallas officer who shot Botham Jean in his own apartment, released on parole
-
Canada changes Express Entry rules for high-paying jobs and removes LMIA requirement
-
Istanbul hit by worst floods since 1942, as record rainfall kills four
-
Elon Musk's $158 million GOP donations revealed in new federal election filings
-
Pope Leo and Putin hold phone call over Ukraine war as Vatican seeks humanitarian ceasefire
-
Alex Murdaugh lawyers question police handling of murder weapons ahead of retrial