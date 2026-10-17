Ukraine dismisses Russia’s claimed territorial advances as an ‘illusion’
Ukraine rejected Russia’s claims of territorial gains
On Saturday, Ukraine rejected Russia’s claim to have captured more than 1,800 square km of territory and nearly 100 settlements including the eastern town of Dobropillia since September 1.
The chief of Russia’s General Staff, Valery Gerasimov on Friday told President Vladimir Putin that Russian forces had seized 92 Ukrainian settlements and made significant territorial advancements since the start of last month.
Russia’s advances along the front line have slowed this year but its forces have been closing in on the designated “ fortless belt” strongholds of Sloviansk and Kramatoresk, capturing these areas would advance Russia toward its goal of seizing the entire industrialized Donetsk region.
Ukraine’s General staff spokesman Andriy Kovaliov refuted the claims stating, “ In fact, through their active operations, the Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated more territory since the beginning of autumn than the enemy has managed to capture.”
“The Russian military leadership continues to create an illusion of major victories for its political leadership and domestic audience.”
According to Reuters, Russia fired hundreds of ballistic missiles over the summer and early autumn with forecasts indicating further disruptions of critical infrastructure heading into the winter. Ukraine has a far smaller missile arsenal and has released a massive wave of attacks with great attacks on Russian refineries, naval vessels and supply warehouses.
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