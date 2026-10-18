Lindsay Clancy lawyer criticised for outing lone holdout juror

In the trial of Lindsay Clancy, the spotlight on a particular juror becomes strikingly important when his identity is revealed in the wake of him becoming the only one holding the mom-of-three criminally responsible.



His name is Michael Desronvil.

With his stance becoming public, he earned admiration and triggered the wrath of critics.

Recently, after multiple interviews, he appeared for his first televised interview.

In the spotlight, Naema Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, told NewsNation that Clancy lawyer Kevin Reddington made a mistake by publicly identifying him as one of the jurors who disagreed with fellow jurors.

“I don’t think Reddington should have outed him," he shared.

However, Rahmani argued Desronvil interviews are doing the opposite of maintaining his privacy.

"But if you wanted to maintain his privacy, now he’s doing a media tour. That’s not going to help."

By speaking, Rahmani believes Desronvil — who in the press is popular for being the lone holdout juror — is attracting attention onto himself by speaking out.

“To some folks, Lindsay Clancy supporters, he’s a villain; to others, he’s really a hero of sorts. So I think he’s bringing on some of the attention to himself,” he said.

The former federal prosecutor, then, focused on Reddington. His view is plain: do not outvote the jury who disagreed with other jurors.

“Although I have been critical of Reddington. I know he’s advocating for his clients. But if you believe in our jury system, leave the guy alone. Move on to the next trial."

Clancy's next hearing date is on Nov. 2.