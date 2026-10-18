France protests turn violent: Over 1,800 arrested amid nationwide clashes and looting as riots devastate Paris streets

France counts cost of worst unrest in years to the wreckage of one of its most violent days of unrest in years after protests over high prices and public services left one demonstrator dead, hundreds of police injured and nearly 2000 people arrested.

Nationwide demonstrations erupted into riots on Saturday, with a town hall torched, shops ransacked, and buildings covered in graffiti as violent groups clashed with police in cities across the country.

Mass demonstrations across France—sparked by widespread anger over inflation, the rising cost of living, and high school conditions—degenerated into severe nationwide rioting and violence.

Authorities reported that over 1,800 people have been arrested nationwide following intensive clashes with police, arson attacks, and widespread looting.

Major thoroughfares, particularly in Paris (such as along Boulevard Magenta), were left heavily damaged with smashed storefronts, burned-out vehicles, and debris-littered streets.

Organized groups targeted boutiques, banks, and department stores.

As reported, by the Guardian, French interior minister Laurent Nunez in a post on X, said “the Republic will not yield” as more than 500 police officers, gendarmes and firefighters have been injured in the demonstrations.

“The material damage is considerable,” Nunez added, pointing to damaged shops.

He blamed thousands of “far-left” protesters along with “criminals who looted and ransacked” buildings across France.

“The Republic will yield nothing to those who seek to impose disorder and violence,” he said.

Beyond the capital, violence erupted in cities like Marseille, Lyon, Bordeaux, and Limoges—where a historic 19th-century town hall was largely destroyed by a deliberately set fire.

President Emmanuel Macron and top government officials condemned the extreme violence as "unacceptable," deploying heavy security forces using tear gas and water cannons to restore order.