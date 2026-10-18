China targets solar supply chain with new export restrictions on key technologies

China's Ministry of Commerce has proposed a new set of export controls targeting 12 advanced solar-manufacturing technologies and core equipment, citing national security and strategic interests.

The ministry released a statement on Friday that it proposed the photovoltaic technologies to China's export-control list, adding that greater oversight is needed because solar technologies are increasingly being used in sensitive areas like aerospace and national defense.

The sweeping proposal is part of a broader regulatory overhaul spanning 40 key technologies—including artificial intelligence and biopharmaceuticals—designed to protect Beijing’s dominant technological edge in the renewable energy sector as countries like the U.S. and India ramp up domestic manufacturing.

Next-Gen solar cells targeted:

The draft splits the targeted solar technologies into two tiers: items facing complete export prohibitions and those requiring strict export licensing/restrictions.

Manufacturing know-how for cutting-edge perovskite and perovskite-silicon tandem cells (which boast high efficiency rates) face strict export bans.

The restrictions cover advanced production methods for ultra-thin silicon wafers (70 µm or less), large-scale fluidized-bed polysilicon manufacturing processes, and high-efficiency cell tech like TOPCon and xBC variants.

Because China controls a vast majority of the global solar supply chain, the proposed measures threaten to complicate international expansion plans, raise capital expenditure costs for western clean energy projects, and shift equipment supply dynamics.

The draft is currently open for public consultation through mid-November, with interim pre-export registration measures enacted in the interim.