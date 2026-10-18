Trump reacts to violent unrest in France, blames immigration

US President Donald Trump reportedly blamed immigration for the flurry of instability shaking France in a Truth Social post on Sunday, following weeks of protests over rising living costs and deteriorating public services that erupted into widespread turmoil across major cities.

Trump wrote accusing immigrants from distinct cultural backgrounds undermining the state’s ability, “ France is burning”.

“The immigration of people from an entirely different world, people with hatred in their hearts, has shattered that once great country, he continued.”

His remarks followed one of France’s most destructive unrests in recent days as demonstrations erupted into rioting on Saturday with government buildings set ablaze, stores looted and demonstrators scuffling with law enforcement.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu also denounced the destruction and said the government would not be daunted by those responsible. He blamed the violence on the far-left criminals, warning against efforts to capitalize on the turmoil for partisan advantage leading up to next year’s presidential election.

The demonstrations mobilized hundreds of participants nationwide. Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned the attacks, pledging to bring to justice those responsible for the destruction.