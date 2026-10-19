Driver released after deadly Wichita soccer crash leaves two dead and 10 injured

Two people were killed, including one child, after a pickup truck drove onto a youth football field in Wichita, Kansas, injuring 10 others.

According to CNN, the incident happened around 3:25 PM on Saturday at Stryker Sports Complex, where children were playing football as families watched nearby.

Police identified the victims as Cole Adrian, six, and Nicholas Schafer, 35.

The injured included five children, with victims ranging in age from five to 68. Police said none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

The driver, a 34-year-old woman, was released pending toxicology tests and a mechanical examination of her vehicle. No charges have been filed.

Two of her children were inside the pickup, while another was playing on a different field.

Emergency crews arrived to find bystanders already helping injured victims.

Police have interviewed more than 30 witnesses and are seeking additional video footage to determine how the truck entered the field.

Wichita Mayor Lily Wu expressed condolences to the victims' families.

“My heart breaks for the families who have lost loved ones, especially the family grieving the loss of a child,” she said.

All events at Stryker Sports Complex have been cancelled until further notice.