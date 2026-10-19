Alberta separation unlikely as new poll reveals strong support for staying in Canada
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has urged voters to support the referendum's first nine questions
Alberta's push towards separation from Canada appears unlikely to succeed, with a new poll showing most residents oppose taking the next step towards independence.
An Ipsos survey conducted for Global News found that 70 percent of Albertans plan to vote against beginning the legal process for a binding separation referendum on Monday.
Only 23 percent support proceeding with that process, an increase of three percentage points from September.
Support was highest among men, people aged 35 to 54 and residents living outside Calgary and Edmonton.
The survey questioned 801 Albertans between October 13 and 16.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has urged voters to support the referendum's first nine questions, which focus on immigration and constitutional issues.
She argues that approving those proposals would strengthen Alberta's position in negotiations with Ottawa.
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