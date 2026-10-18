Macron empowers local authorities to ban gatherings amid protests

Macron, in his speech, also took a hardline view against the rowdy protestors

By Hassan Sohail
Published October 18, 2026
Macron empowers local authorities to ban gatherings amid protests
Macron empowers local authorities to ban gatherings amid protests

French President Emmanuel Macron announced France would ban certain public gatherings in coordination with mayors of French cities in the wake of deadly protests in Paris.

The measure was announced during the president's earlier national address on Sunday.

In his speech, Macron further stated that the youth of France are "expressing great anguish and concern about the future. We need to pay heed to what they are saying, and we must not minimise the hardships that they are facing."

Regarding the rowdy protestors, the French president said, "Those who tried to bring down the Republic will pay the price."

Meanwhile, local authorities and mayors can handle the banning of some public gatherings and implement it wherever they see fit.

Hassan Sohail
Hassan is a reporter covering entertainment and sports, with 3 years of experience. He focuses on film, celebrity culture, and major sporting events, delivering engaging stories that capture both on-screen narratives and on-field action, while offering readers a dynamic blend of pop culture and sports coverage.
Share this story:
Make us preferred on Google