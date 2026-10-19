Four Canadian soldiers killed in Wainwright fire as Mark Carney orders flags lowered

Four Canadian soldiers have been killed and 39 people hospitalised after a fast-moving fire swept through CFB Wainwright, a military training base in Alberta.

According to The Guardian, the fire broke out on Saturday during combat training involving approximately 84 soldiers. At least 19 people remain in critical condition.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described the incident as “one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime”.

The military identified those killed as Sergeant Morgan Wong and Privates Shaun Farrell, Aidan Goulding and Hayden Lykkemark.

Major General Wade Rutland said a grass fire spread rapidly after strong winds suddenly changed direction, pushing flames towards soldiers conducting simulated combat exercises.

“The fire was a kilometre away when the wind shifted. That is not normal for a fire to move a kilometre in 36 seconds,” he said.

Emergency crews and military personnel responded as hospitals in Wainwright and Edmonton struggled with the number of injured soldiers.

Carney ordered flags on federal buildings to fly at half-mast and requested a detailed report into the tragedy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, with the RCMP involved.

CFB Wainwright is one of Canada's busiest military training facilities, used to prepare soldiers for combat operations.