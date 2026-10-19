Amazon deforestation drops to lowest level since 1988 as Brazil election looms

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest has fallen to its lowest level since records began in 1988, according to new government data released ahead of a crucial presidential election.

The Guardian reported that forest destruction dropped by 41.8 percent over the past year to 3,335 square kilometres, beating the previous record low.

Data from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research also shows deforestation has declined by 71.2 percent since 2022, before President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office.

Stronger environmental enforcement and increased funding for conservation agencies have helped reduce forest clearance.

However, the rainforest's future remains uncertain ahead of Brazil's October 25 presidential run-off between Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula has prioritised environmental protection, while Bolsonaro has attracted support from agricultural and mining interests seeking greater access to natural resources.

Under Jair Bolsonaro's previous administration, Amazon deforestation increased by 59.5 percent.

Environmental campaigners warned that the election could determine whether Brazil continues protecting its forests.

Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, said, according to The Guardian: “The figure makes it clear that putting an end to forest destruction in Brazil is entirely possible.”