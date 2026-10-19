Amazon deforestation drops to lowest level since 1988 as Brazil election looms
Environmental campaigners warned that the election could determine whether Brazil continues protecting its forests
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest has fallen to its lowest level since records began in 1988, according to new government data released ahead of a crucial presidential election.
The Guardian reported that forest destruction dropped by 41.8 percent over the past year to 3,335 square kilometres, beating the previous record low.
Data from Brazil's National Institute for Space Research also shows deforestation has declined by 71.2 percent since 2022, before President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office.
Stronger environmental enforcement and increased funding for conservation agencies have helped reduce forest clearance.
However, the rainforest's future remains uncertain ahead of Brazil's October 25 presidential run-off between Lula and Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former president Jair Bolsonaro.
Lula has prioritised environmental protection, while Bolsonaro has attracted support from agricultural and mining interests seeking greater access to natural resources.
Under Jair Bolsonaro's previous administration, Amazon deforestation increased by 59.5 percent.
Environmental campaigners warned that the election could determine whether Brazil continues protecting its forests.
Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory, said, according to The Guardian: “The figure makes it clear that putting an end to forest destruction in Brazil is entirely possible.”
-
Andy Burnham targets 'headphone dodgers' with new £100 bus fines
-
Alberta separation unlikely as new poll reveals strong support for staying in Canada
-
Obama says Ilhan Omar deportation threat could set dangerous precedent for Americans
-
Four Canadian soldiers killed in Wainwright fire as Mark Carney orders flags lowered
-
Macron empowers local authorities to ban gatherings amid protests
-
Trump reacts to violent unrest in France, blames immigration
-
EU condemns West Bank settler attacks targeting European diplomats
-
France protests turn violent: Over 1,800 arrested amid nationwide clashes and looting as riots devastate Paris streets
-
Pope Leo outlines major gradual return to duties in first event since cancer surgery
-
Trump-Zelensky clash sparks urgent fears over future US support for Ukraine
-
China targets solar supply chain with new export restrictions on key technologies
-
Rubio leads US delegation to Central Asia to expand trade and strategic influence