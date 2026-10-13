Rams-Bills postgame turns ugly as Alaric Jackson punches Bradley Chubb: What Happened?

Rams-Bills game turns ugly as Alaric Jackson punches Bradley Chubb: What Happened?

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in an overtime game at SoFi Stadium on October 12.

But the Rams-Bills showdown suddenly took an ugly turn as an altercation broke out after the game while Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson was swapping jerseys with a Bills player.

Bills linebacker Bradley Chubb was engaged in a verbal exchange and he followed Jackson, leading Jackson to throw a punch at Chubb.

Later Chubb told the California Post in Buffalo's locker room, "It's just emotions, you know what I mean? Emotional game. It was a close game. And, you know, they always catch the second guy. So, I let him swing. And then my teammates held me back, and I just chilled."

Speaking about the punch, Chubb added, "Somebody swung, but it's not up to me to say who. The cameras caught it. All I know is I'm focused on next week." When asked if the punch landed, he deflected saying his focus is completely on the next week.

“As you can see, I'm smiling, I'm here with my team, and I'll be ready." However, neither Rams nor Bills made any further comments over the postgame incident.

In a similar incident last season, Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch received a one-game suspension without pay for punching Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster after a game.