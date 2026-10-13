Health Canada reviewing new mRNA flu vaccine that could prevent more hospitalisations

The vaccine, called mFlusiva, has already been approved in the United States and was found to be 27 percent more effective

A new mRNA flu vaccine offering stronger protection against influenza could soon become available in Canada as Health Canada reviews its approval.

Developed by Moderna, the vaccine, called mFlusiva, has already been approved in the United States and was found to be 27 percent more effective than traditional flu vaccines.

A clinical trial involving more than 40,000 adults aged 50 and older found that 2 percent of mRNA vaccine recipients reported flu-like illness, compared with 2.8 percent of those receiving conventional shots.

Unlike traditional vaccines, which often take six months to manufacture using chicken eggs, mRNA vaccines can be produced in two to three months.

The vaccine was submitted to Health Canada in late 2025, with a regulatory decision expected this year.

However, availability and cost could vary between provinces and territories.

Experts also warn that declining vaccination rates and misinformation about mRNA technology could affect uptake.

Common side effects include temporary pain, fatigue and headaches.