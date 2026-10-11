South Korea warns of legal action if Russia-bound fuel shipments violate domestic laws
Kyiv has questioned the trade, while Seoul has rejected criticism of its sanctions policies
South Korea has warned it will take legal action if an investigation finds that fuel shipments from its ports to Russia violated domestic laws.
The announcement follows an investigation by The Guardian that identified more than 176,000 tonnes of fuel, mostly diesel, loaded onto seven tankers travelling to Russia in July and August.
According to the report, the vessels made 14 voyages from South Korean ports to Russia's far east, including three tankers under British and European Union sanctions.
South Korea's foreign and trade ministries and customs service said authorities were examining the shipments.
“If the verification establishes that our laws and regulations have been violated, it plans to act in accordance with the law”, the government said.
However, Seoul maintained that loading refined petroleum products at its ports did not itself breach South Korean export restrictions on Russia.
Some tankers reportedly listed Japan or Singapore as their destinations before travelling to Russia.
The shipments have also increased diplomatic tensions between South Korea and Ukraine.
Kyiv has questioned the trade, while Seoul has rejected criticism of its sanctions policies.
South Korea has also announced plans to recall its ambassador to Ukraine, while expressing hope that outstanding disputes can be resolved through diplomatic discussions.
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