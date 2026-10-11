Pope Leo XIV to undergo lung surgery this week following early nodule discovery
Pope Leo XIV to undergo surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital to remove a small lung growth after early detection during a routine health check
Pope Leo XIV announced during his Sunday Angelus prayer that doctors discovered a small, localized nodule on his lung during a recent health check.
The 71-year-old pontiff stated that the growth was caught at a very early stage and is "well-contained."
"Recently, during some medical examinations, doctors found a localized nodule in my lung," said the pontiff. "It was detected at a very early stage and is well contained."
"The doctors believe it is advisable to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it," he said. "The operation is already scheduled for the next few days."
A nodule on the lung is a small, localized lesion that can be benign. The American Thoracic Society says fewer than 5% of lung nodules overall prove cancerous, although risk rises with age, size, and other factors such as smoking.
Acting on medical advice, he will undergo surgery to remove the nodule in the coming days at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.
The Vatican press office reported that his post-operative recovery is expected to take about a week.
This marks the first major health scare of Pope Leo's tenure since his election in May 2025.
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