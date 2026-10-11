Man killed in tiger attack after entering enclosure at English Wildlife Park

A man has died after entering the tiger enclosure at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park near Doncaster, England, prompting an immediate evacuation and emergency response.

A man entered the tiger enclosure reportedly jumping in and was attacked by an Amur (Siberian) tiger.

First responders and an air ambulance rushed to the scene following the attack in the "Land of the Tigers" reserve, but the man was pronounced dead.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that public safety was not compromised and that the tiger involved was unharmed and secured within the exhibit.

Local authorities have also urged the public to refrain from sharing any distressing footage of the incident circulating on social media as investigations continue.

“We are working closely with the authorities to ascertain exactly what happened,” the park said in a statement on its website...The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, staff and animals remain our highest priority."

Police also confirmed they were aware of footage circulating on social media that appeared to show the man inside the enclosure shortly before the attack, urging members of the public not to share the distressing video.

The park said it had closed after a serious incident involving the tiger enclosure and would remain closed until Sunday.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park began operating in 2009, and its Land of the Tigers attraction–a purpose-built 0.4-hectare (2-acre) reserve for endangered Amur tigers, also known as Siberian tigers–opened in 2011.