UK's Wes Streeting says, Trump's diesel deal is 'apolitical reality' ahead of midterms

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has acknowledged that US President Donald Trump's controversial arrangement to acquire diesel from Russia reflects "a political reality" as the White House faces domestic pressure ahead of November's midterm elections.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Broadcasting House, Streeting said the agreement came amid growing pressure on politicians worldwide to ease the cost of living.

However, he argued that the US and its allies should focus on increasing pressure on Russia to shorten the war "and to secure Ukraine's freedom".

Trump's diesel deal is aimed at lowering fuel prices in the US, which have risen following the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the agreement would allow Moscow to raise funds to acquire new military equipment and continue the war.

In response, Trump suggested Ukraine should "get a new leader" who could reach a deal with Russia to end the long-running conflict.

Streeting said Ukrainians must choose their own leader, adding that the country was "fortunate to have someone of his calibre, his courage and his integrity leading their war effort".

The British government opposes the agreement, which conflicts with its efforts to maintain strict sanctions on Moscow.

Nevertheless, Streeting acknowledged the political challenges facing international leaders as voters contend with rising living and energy costs.

His comments come amid tensions between Washington and Kyiv over the arrangement. Streeting said responsibility for the war "lies squarely and solely with President Putin and his imperialist ambitions".

The defence secretary added that public disagreements between Washington and Kyiv were not unprecedented. He said the UK's role was "to try and bring our friends back together again".

Streeting also highlighted the extent of US assistance to Ukraine, warning against underestimating Washington's contribution.

"We're seeing US support for Ukraine in a number of ways from the provision of weapons - and we do a lot of procurement through the Americans - through to intelligence support and through to the diplomatic initiative that Washington is leading."