Western North Carolina faces severe flooding, landslides and power outages

Heavy rainfall has triggered flash flooding, landslides and road closures across western North Carolina, with thousands of residents facing power outages on Sunday.

Rain began falling on Saturday morning before becoming heavier and more widespread overnight, causing dangerous flooding in several communities.

Flash flood warnings were issued across several western North Carolina counties as rivers rose rapidly.

The Rocky Broad River reached moderate flood levels near Bat Cave and Chimney Rock, prompting Rutherford County Emergency Management to activate flood warning sirens several times.

Officials warned residents about potentially life-threatening flooding as rising water affected roads and surrounding communities.

Sections of Highway 9 and Highway 64/74 near Bat Cave were closed because of flooding.

Meanwhile, multiple landslides were reported in McDowell County, particularly around Crooked Creek and Little Switzerland.

A landslide also forced the closure of one lane of North Carolina Highway 226-A overnight on Saturday.

Some areas were expected to experience continued river flooding through Sunday afternoon, with conditions potentially lasting into Monday.