Google Gemini access is changing: What users need to know

In a recent update, Google is pulling back some Gemini app features for free users. The company announced the significant policy shift for its AI software suite in a support notice effective October 9.

Anyone who uses the Gemini app without a paid subscription will be confined to just the 3.5 Flash-Lite model with access to the 3.6 Flash or 3.1 Pro models. Most importantly, users who pay $4.99/month for Google AI Plus will forfeit access to the Pro model along with retaining access to Flash-Lite and Flash.

This means that to retain the core functionality you have had with a free account up until now you will have to pay at least $19.99 per month for a Google AI Pro subscription. Google has recently experienced some AI challenges this year as Google DeepMind co-founder Demis Hassabis has moved into a new role and it is uncertain whether the move was a promotion or a demotion.

The company has failed to fulfill a promise on the Gemini 3.5 Pro model set to launch in June.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reports employee anxiety that Gemini 4 lags far behind rival models from Anthropic and OpenAI- the latest rumblings of discontent within Google's ranks.