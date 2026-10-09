Caitlin O’Connor on wedding plans with Joe Manganiello as they celebrate three-year anniversary

Caitlin O’Connor and her fiancé, Joe Manganiello just marked their three-year anniversary, packed with a custom gift and a trip to Las Vegas only days before his memoir comes out.

O’Connor, 37, shared the detailed account of their relationship milestone with E! News, sharing she gave Manganiello, 49, a one-of-a-kind custom arcade from Phantom Arcades.

“I got him a one-of-a-kind, custom arcade from Phantom Arcades with a custom One Piece LEGO front, photos of us around the world and 13,000 games,” she said.

She said the couple then went to Las Vegas last week to see Metallica’s first two shows of their residency at The Sphere. They went with Matthew McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves.

O’Connor said they also had desserts at Black Tap and “squeezed” in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The two met at an HBO after-party in 2023 and got engaged in 2025. Both are from Pittsburgh, and O’Connor said she is designing the wedding’s cookie table, a Pittsburgh tradition. The wedding will also include Manganiello’s chihuahua, Bubbles, whom he adopted in 2019.

Their anniversary comes days before Manganiello’s memoir, Bloodlines, is released on October 13.

In excerpts, he writes about a long health battle with an autoimmune disease. He also claims his marriage to ex-wife Sofia Vergara, 54, became “devoid of any emotionality whatsoever” and alleges she “refused to hug him even when he begged.”

The original article includes no response from Vergara.

Manganiello and Vergara split in July 2023 after seven years of marriage. In 2024, Vergara told El País they split because he wanted children and she did not, something Manganiello disputed in later interviews.