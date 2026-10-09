Kourtney Kardashian reacts to Jennifer Lawrence’s apology on 'The Kardashians'

Kourtney Kardashian says she was so angry at Jennifer Lawrence’s “annoying” comment that she wanted to “slap” her, but she later softened.

In the Season 8 premiere of The Kardashians, released Thursday on Hulu, Kourtney, 47, talked to friend Simon Huck about the comment. She said she told her mom, Kris Jenner, that if Lawrence thought she was one of her sisters, she would treat her like one. “Invite her over,” she said.

Lawrence, 36, later reached out through Kim Kardashian, who gave her Kourtney’s email. In the message, Lawrence apologised and wrote, “I just feel like I’m one of your sisters.” Kourtney called the email “nice,” though admitting she had not replied yet.

Kourtney also said that when she rewatched the clip, it wasn’t “that bad.” She said it was a “really sensitive week” because the show was airing and she felt everyone was “ganging up” on her.

She then thought about how to respond with a joke. She decided to write, “Next time you wanna come over, we can go at it, Kourtney and Kim style.” That refers to a famous Keeping Up with the Kardashians fight from Season 18.

The comment came from a Vanity Fair lie detector test in November 2025. Lawrence said, “Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts.” She said Kourtney makes an announcement about everything, like not wearing outfits anymore or not having a TV in her room.

In January, Lawrence said on Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast that she should do “half” of what normal people do in press. She said her quotes can look “insane.”