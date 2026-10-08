Zara Tindall’s kids follow family’s equestrian legacy

Zara Tindall opened up about her parents’ ‘tough’ approach.

Princess Anne's daughter, recently made an appearance at Talk Horse podcast, and revealed that growing up with successful equestrian parents came with its own challenges, saying, “I think my dad and my mum were like, ‘But you have to do it properly. And this is how it’s going to work. And you’re not getting any help, and you need to produce results,’” Zara reflected on her early sports days.

She went on to explain, “My father was quite critical.”

Adding, “Very rarely, you would get a ‘Yeah, that was good’ out of him. So it was always striving to try and get that comment.”

“He was a tough coach,” the British royal continued, “but I’m trying not to be quite that bad with my own kids.”

For those unaware, Zara followed in the footsteps of her Olympic equestrian parents as she represented Great Britain and won a silver medal at the 2012 Games.

Recalling the strict responsibilities she had around the horses, the accomplished rider said, “We had to do everything with them. We had to clean our tack, muck them out.”

“And if we didn’t do it, we were in serious trouble,” she recalled.

The British equestrian further revealed that her daughters Mia Grace Tindall and Lena Elizabeth Tindall are already following the family’s equestrian footsteps but it comes with its own challenges as recently 12-year-old Mia, “rolled her eyes” at her, when they were out for jumping session.

“I think I was probably like that with my mother and father too,” Zara added.