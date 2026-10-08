Netflix taps Jennifer Coolidge to return for 'The Watcher' Season 2

Jennifer Coolidge as the real estate agent caught the attention of many fans when she starred in The Watcher.



Now, she is set to reprise her character, Karen Calhoun, in season two as Netflix ordered a renewal.

Other original cast members, Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale, and Isabel Gravitt are all returning.

Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan served as creators of The Watcher and also executive producers.

Nissa Diederich, Karl Frankenfield, Scott Robertson, Todd Kubrak, Tanase Popa, Naomi Watts, Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman, Eric Newman & Bryan Unkeless, and Max Winkler executive produced.

The Watcher logline read, "After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself 'The Watcher' are just the beginning as the neighborhood's sinister secrets come spilling out."