Netflix orders 'Bridgerton' spinoff focusing on Lady Violet Bridgerton
Netflix decision comes as 'Bridgerton' franchise proves valuable for the streamer
Another Bridgerton show, this time a spin-off, is coming to Netflix, and the streamer announced the new limited series will focus on Lady Violet Bridgerton in her youth.
As the mother of key Bridgerton siblings, the forthcoming series will explore Lady Violet's origins.
Going back in time, the currently unnamed series will show Violet's romance in her youth with Edmund Bridgerton, whom she ultimately marries.
It is unclear who will play the younger version of Violet, as Ruth Gemmell portrayed her adult self.
According to Variety, Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini will produce the upcoming series, with Nardini serving as showrunner, writer, and executive producer.
Tom Verica will also serve as director and executive producer, as will Betsy Beers.
Meanwhile, Bridgerton season 5 is in production in London and focuses on Francesca Bridgerton (Hannah Dodd) and Michaela Stirling (Masali Baduza).
Not to mention, season four was a hit at the streamer, reaching No. 1 on Netflix's Global English TV list.
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