Trump to honor Elon Musk with National Medal of Science at White House summit

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to award billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk the National Medal of Science during a ceremony at the White House.

The honor, which represents the highest distinction the United States bestows upon scientists and engineers, will be presented during the administration's "Science: A New Golden Age" summit.

Musk will be joined by several other prominent technology leaders receiving the medal, including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, and AMD CEO Lisa Su.

Additionally, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Dell Technologies chief Michael Dell are slated to receive the National Medal of Technology and Innovation.

The White House summit aims to spotlight American technological exceptionalism and celebrate the private sector leaders driving breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, aerospace, and advanced computing.

Administration officials noted that honoring these executives underscores the critical partnership between federal scientific initiatives and commercial innovation.

While critics have occasionally questioned the intersection of political ceremonies and tech moguls, supporters emphasize the profound economic and national security impacts of their respective corporate achievements.

Notably, the event marks the first time Trump has given either award, celebrating leaders advancing U.S. innovation in rockets, AI, EVs, and more amid collaboration between the administration and tech giants.