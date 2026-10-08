Bollywood legend Nana Patekar dies aged 75

Nana Patekar, an award-winning, veteran Indian actor, known for his intense performances and distinct dialogue delivery, has died at the age of 75 in Goa, his son Malhar told BBC Marathi.

One of the most recognisable faces of Indian cinema, Patekar won three National Film Awards and became known for playing complex, often volatile characters.

He was also a prominent figure in Marathi language cinema and theatre.

Nana Patekar was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious at his home in Goa in the early hours of Thursday.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital in Goa told ANI news agency.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi led tributes to the actor, praising Nana Patekar's versatility and outspoken personality.

The now-deceased actor portrayed characters that would "remain etched in the memory of generations" Modi wrote on X, adding that his death had left "a vast void in the artistic world."

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who appeared alongside Nana Patekar in the comedy film Welcome, deemed him a rare performer whose voice, intensity and honesty could command an audience's attention.

Nana Patekar made his debut with the film Gaman in 1978 and continued to play smaller roles in several films.

He shot to stardom after landing his role in Parinda in 1989 by delivering a rather intense portrayal of his on-screen character, making him a household name across India.

Nana Patekar’s portrayal of the volatile, gritty gangster Anna won him his first National Film Award and the Filmfare Award.