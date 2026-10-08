Coroner rules three sisters’ deaths a suicide pact near Brighton beach

A coroner has ruled that three sisters who died off Brighton were victims of a suicide pact following an investigation into the circumstances regarding their deaths. According to the reports, the bodies of Jane Adetoro, Christina Walters and Rebecca Walters were pulled from the sea at Brighton beach on May 13.

The investigation was formed short of 48 hours before they were found dead, revealing that the sisters had travelled from their shared home in Uxbridge to Birmingham where their mother drowned herself in a lake in 2010.

However, after spending just 90 minutes in Birmingham, they took a taxi back to London in the early hours of May 12 and then to Brighton evening.

The inquest heard that Ms Adetoro was brought to shore by an RNLI crew and pronounced deceased at the location that morning.

Meanwhile, Christina Walters was recovered from the sea by an RNLI lifeboat and Rebecca Walters was ashore on Brighton beach.

Culminating their inquest into their deaths on Thursday, senior coroner Penelope Schofield told the court: “On May 13, in hours of darkness, they entered the sea at Brighton, they could not swim and sea conditions were adverse.”

“She concluded the medical cause of death for all three women was drowning and that they died by suicide.”

A statement released through Sussex Police following their deaths said: “Jane, Christina, and Becky were more than daughters to me – they were my joy, my strength, and the beautiful light that filled our family with happiness and love.”

“Each of you was unique and precious in your own special way. Your smiles brightened dark days, your laughter brought comfort, and your presence made life more meaningful. Though your time on earth was short, the impact you made will remain in our hearts forever.”