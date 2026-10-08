10 new Xbox games are out: Here's what Game Pass gets you

Ten new Xbox games land today, and three of them cost you nothing extra if you're on Game Pass. Pick your mood and your tier, because the list swings from neon chaos to something properly unsettling.

Neon Abyss 2 is a colourful and hectic run-and-gun game that seems to have honed many aspects of its original version from 2020. The game is on Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, and PC.

Echo Weaver is a time-loop Metroidvania with similarly delightful graphics. Forever Ago is an adventurous road trip game. They're both on Game Pass Ultimate and PC.

Aside from Game Pass, Silver Pines has been receiving good reviews. The game promises weird, Twin Peaks-style investigative mysteries in a story-driven side-scroller.

Don't fancy side-scrollers? How about a survival horror game like Clive Barker's Hellraiser: Revival? Both are playable on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Cloud.

More new Xbox releases

The rest of the list is smaller, but it has a range:

Deck of Haunts: you play the haunted house itself.

you play the haunted house itself. Gear.Club Unlimited 3: the racing series adds Japan's asphalt roads and the French Mediterranean coast for the first time.

the racing series adds Japan's asphalt roads and the French Mediterranean coast for the first time. MyPOPGOES: a short resource-management game about an extremely needy weasel, with a bonus minigame collection.

a short resource-management game about an extremely needy weasel, with a bonus minigame collection. QUByte Classics: Thunder Hoop Collection: the 1992 original and its 1994 sequel, TH Strikes Back.

Thunder Hoop Collection: the 1992 original and its 1994 sequel, TH Strikes Back. Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts: design realistic warships and fight with an in-depth combat model.

If you're subscribed, Neon Abyss 2 is the safest bet for a quick session. Silver Pines suits you if you'd rather sink into a story. Hellraiser is the one for a late-night scare.