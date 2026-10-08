Taylor Swift confirmed to perform at the Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift, one of the most highly successful names in the industry, will perform at the forthcoming Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.



The annual gala is part of The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and raises money to support museum exhibitions, film screenings, educational programmes, and preservation of cinema history.

For Swift, in particular, performing at the Academy Museum Gala ahead of the Oscars could prove significant.

According to Variety, the singer's track I Knew It, I Knew from Toy Story 5 is a strong favourite for Best Original Song.

If so, Swift could earn her first-ever Oscar nomination.

So, at the Academy Museum Gala, Variety reports she may perform I Knew It, I Knew You.

Amy Homma, who is director and president of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection, said, “Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world."

"We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honouring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema.”

Meanwhile, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw will co-chair the gala.