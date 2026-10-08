Sarah Jessica Parker considers ‘crazy’ Broadway return

Sarah Jessica Parker is ready for her Broadway homecoming.

According to Radar Online, the Emmy winning actress is set to return to Broadway to portray Dorothy Brock in a new production of 42nd Street.

An insider noted to the outlet, "People forget Sarah Jessica was a Broadway baby long before [SATC's] Carrie Bradshaw."

"She was Annie. She can sing, dance and handle eight shows a week. This is Sarah coming home," they added.

For those unaware, the Broadway veteran previously portrayed the iconic role of Annie in the Broadway musical Annie, in 1979 when she was just 13-years-old. However, decades later she was recognized by her role Carrie Bradshaw, who was a New York City based newspaper columnist, writer and the central character of the movie, Sex and the City.

"Carrie Bradshaw in the ultimate New York musical? Tourists will go crazy," an insider said.

Beside Sex and the City, the Hollywood star has starred in several hit films and television projects including, The First Wives Club, Hocus Pocus, Honeymoon in Vegas, Footloose, The Family Stone, Failure to Launch, L.A. Story, and Ed Wood.

It is pertinent to mention here that the iconic role Dorothy Brock was introduced by late Tammy Grimes in the original 1980 Broadway production of 42nd Street.