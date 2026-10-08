Alison Hammond still feels ‘vulnerable’ since live ‘panic attack’ scare

Alison Hammond feels she is in a "very vulnerable place" after fearing she had a "panic attack" on live TV.

The This Morning presenter sparked concern after being rushed off the ITV daytime show's set clutching her chest during the October 2 episode, and being rushed to hospital for tests, later reassuring fans she was "fine" and suffered a "massive panic attack."

Alison reflected on the scary experience in her acceptance speech for the 2026 Attitude Awards' Honorary Gay gong, which was collected and read out on her behalf by pal-and-fellow Big Brother alum Kate Lawler at London's The Roundhouse.

She said, "I've always tried to bring joy, laughter and positivity to people. So suddenly being a person struggling, rather than making everyone else laugh, is a very vulnerable place to be.”

"I'm learning that vulnerability is not a weakness, and that's something this community has taught me throughout with love,” the 51-year-old added.

Apologising for her absence, Alison continued in her speech, "Some of you may have seen I've recently had a very public episode live on television. And let's be honest, if you’re going to have a breakdown, you might as well have it on ITV with loads of people watching.”

"But seriously, having that moment happen so publicly was incredibly difficult,” she further said.

She also praised her This Morning co-host Dermot O’Leary, for stepping up to support her and for keeping the programme going while away.

Kate added, "I’ve spoken to Alison since and it was one of the scariest things she has gone through. She didn't think she was having a panic attack, she thought she was having a f****** heart attack."

Just days before the Attitude Awards, Alison returned home from hospital after undergoing heart checks, later telling fans she suffered a "massive panic attack."

"Hi everyone, I'm just getting in touch to let you all know I'm home, I'm safe, and I'm feeling so much better, thanks to everyone at the NHS who did the checks on my heart, lungs, bloods,” she began.

"I'm all OK; it's all clear, which would mean I had a massive panic attack on live TV. I mean, the shame of it. I mean, it felt very real to me; I'm really new to panic attacks, so I need to learn more about it,” Alison Hammond further wrote in her update to fans while reassuring them that she was feeling better.