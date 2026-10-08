Trump draws a crucial line between ‘artificial intelligence’ and ‘super intelligence’

In a recent update, President Donald Trump said the White House is considering how to differentiate between “artificial intelligence” and “super intelligence” including how advanced AI developers might be regulated.

On Truth Social, Donald Trump posted, “President Trump says the White House considers anyone who uses the term “Artificial Intelligence” the enemy.”

Trump announced the name change after meeting with prominent tech executives at the White House and executing the White House agreement on super intelligence.

Trump had previously put forward changing the name of the technology and was even accused of manipulating his own poll. Earlier, the poll drew thousands of votes and spread quickly as people shared screenshots with some noting his signature rebranding style and other jokes about alternatives like American Intelligence.

On social platform X, divided views have been shared by users with one writing, “ Trump could use some artificial intelligence since there doesn’t seem to be much natural intelligence there. Artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence. Am I the enemy now?”

Second remarked, “Anyone not using a term Trump coined is an enemy in his eyes.”

Third added, “ Dictatorial delusions to cover over the next black flag. Freedom of speech and expression are not allowed under his rule.”