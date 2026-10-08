Kourtney Kardashian follows Jennifer Lawrence despite feud reports

Jennifer Lawrence has hit eight million followers within less than a month of joining the social media platform.

It has been noted that Kourtney Kardashian is also among the high-profile celebrities who are following Jennifer on Instagram.

It may come as a surprise to some people as social media is flooded with reports of how Kourtney wanted to slap the "sh** out of" Jennifer Lawrence after the Oscar-winning actress said Kourtney was annoying.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed on the Season 8 premiere of "The Kardashians" how much the Oscar-winning actress's recent criticisms stung, and that Lawrence expressed her regret in an email.

During a round of Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Tests, which was shared to the outlet's YouTube channel in November 2025, Lawrence identified Khloe Kardashian as her favorite Kardashian.

"Kourtney is more annoying than ever," Lawrence, told a puzzled Robert Pattinson, her "Die My Love" co-star.

"She drives me nuts... Because everything has to be an announcement. It's like, 'I'm not going to wear outfits anymore.' Like, just wear whatever you want. Don't make an announcement about it. Or, like, 'I don't have a TV in my room.' Just don't watch TV. Stop announcing it. Just shh!"

According to Kardashian Barker, Lawrence asked Kim Kardashian for her email to apologize after the video went viral. In the note, Lawrence allegedly said, "I just feel like I'm one of your sisters." But that comment didn't sit well with Kardashian Barker, who recalled telling Jenner to "invite her over" so she could "slap the s--- out of her."

"I'll go for it like she's my sister," Kardashian Barker quipped.



