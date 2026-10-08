Mariska Hargitay makes surprising revealtion about Taylor Swift

Mariska Hargitay got candid about “charismatic” Taylor Swift.

Recently, speaking with People magazine, during the VIP Opening of NBC’s Law & Order, Dun Dun Diner, the SVU star recalled a memorable interaction with the pop star at the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit set.

“Taylor Swift showed up on the set of SVU with a box this big of sourdough chocolate chip cookies, and I was so blown away because she made them, and they might have been the best cookies I’ve ever had, and it was extraordinary,” she continued, “So that’s how she opened.”

The actress went on to explain, “We just had such a great time, and it was so cozy and familiar, and she’s such a pro, and she was such a great sport to do anything and everything.”

“It’s so collaborative and so good,” she added.

Praising Taylor for the impression she left on set, Mariska said, “She’s such a good actor and so charming and charismatic.”

“It was such a thrill for everybody — not only obviously me and the cast, but for everybody, the entire crew. She is extraordinary,” she added further.

For those unaware, Mariska played detective Olivia Benson in the crime drama while her co-star, Kelli Giddish portrayed the character of detective Amanda Rollins.

Moreover, On Oct 8, in an interview with 3rd Hour of Today, Kelli also spoke about Taylor's low-key arrival on the set, stating, “First of all, it was like the Pope was coming.”

Noting, “We did it very on the DL on a Sunday with just the skeleton crew. The writers for the Emmys were our background.”

“And then she comes in and she’s just so happy to be there,” she continued, “She’s such a fan of the show. She was like, ‘You guys, seriously, I’m so excited to be here.’ We were like, ‘We’re excited you’re here!’ And we just had fun.”

Kelli also gave Taylor “major points” for her baking skills, Saying, “They were sourdough brown butter chocolate chip cookies.”

“They were so good,” Kelli recalled.