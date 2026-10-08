Jen Hamilton feels ‘liberated’ after Brian Hamilton split

Jen Hamilton cried for “a month straight” after separating from Brian Hamilton.

Jen was married to Brian in 2012 before their divorce in 2026. However the couple shares two children.

During her appearance at Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, on October 8, Jen opened up about her life, following her split with ex-husband, saying, “I’ve lost 200 lbs. I didn’t know that if you knew that. 200 lbs. of man.”

“I feel liberated. I feel so much better,” she added.

The social media personality revealed that the healing process was not immediate. “I did cry for, like, a month straight.”

“And I woke up, and I was like, ‘Maybe I should not do that anymore.’ And then I just was like, ‘I’m gonna live my life because now I get to have my life, you know?’ Which is wonderful," Jen shared on the episode.

Speaking about her marriage, Jen reflected on the painful discovery which left her stunned. “Got married at 5 months pregnant and then was with him ever since.”

“I found out about some nefarious things that the man was doing behind my back. Extracurricular activities. Extracurricular activities with a woman 21 years older than me. And so that was confusing,” the content creator revealed.

Moreover, the unidentified woman “had grandchildren,” Jen continued, “Your girl was bamboozled.”

Following the discovery the tiktok star struggled with self doubt, “I had these moments of, like, ‘What’s wrong with me? Like, why me?’ ” Jen admitted

Jen recalled a particular moment that changed her view on the split, stating, “My olfactory nerve in my nose was like, ‘It smells like him.’ You know, like, his ass was here. You know? And I called my mom.”

she went on to say, “I was like, I need new sheets right this second. So my mom and dad came and picked me and my kids up, and we went up and we found some pink sheets. And then I invited all of my friends from work over and we burned my bedsheets, which I feel like was such a moment.”

Noting, “This has not happened to me. I’m not gonna be the victim in this. This is happening for me.”

“It needed to be as bad as it was in order for me to leave because I forgave so freaking much in the marriage,” Jen revealed.

“So it was the push that I needed to be free,” she added further.