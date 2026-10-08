Spotify and Joe Rogan strike new deal with reported $250M earnout

Spotify and Joe Rogan began their partnership in 2020 after both parties struck a deal that made the hugely popular The Joe Rogan Experience exclusive to the platform.



But that exclusivity, though it ended in 2024, remains in place for the new multi-year agreement.

With Rogan, he is free to platform his content on other sites, and Spotify will continue to sell advertisements for the podcast and handle licensing and distribution arrangements.

Although the financial terms of the deal remain under wraps, a report in The Wall Street Journal claimed Rogan could earn nearly $250 million over the life of the deal.

But the whopping figure is reported as an estimated earnout, not a payout.

Rogan, meanwhile, in a statement, said, “The partnership with Spotify has been an amazing fit, and they’re incredible to work with. I’m extremely happy and excited to continue with them for years to come.”

Jordan Newman, head of content partnerships at Spotify, said, “Joe has built something incredibly enduring, and his show continues to resonate with a massive global audience because there’s simply nothing else like it."

"Spotify’s podcast business has grown alongside ‘JRE’ over the years, and we’re excited to keep building on that partnership for years to come," he added.

Rogan is one of the most renowned podcasters, with 18 million followers on Spotify; he is the most-followed podcaster on the platform.