Celine Dion gives thumbs-up after falling on stage during Paris show
Celine Dion's tumble becomes viral on social media as she recovers from a rare disorder
Celine Dion, for years suffering from stiff-person syndrome, bounced back from her rare neurological disorder when she returned to the stage recently.
However, at her latest concert at the Plenitude Arena – part of a 26-day residency show – she tripped and fell.
Immediately and gracefully, Dion got back up and gave fans a thumbs up to reassure them.
This quick reflex suggests the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker is recovering well.
She announced her return to the stage earlier this year in a statement on her 58th birthday: "I'm so ready to do this, I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous."
Regarding her medical situation at the time, Dion said, "I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing.
"But I have to tell you something very important: over these last few years, every day that's gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love.
"I am grateful to all of you. I can't wait to see you again," she noted.
Meanwhile, Dion's 26-show residency is expected to end next year.
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