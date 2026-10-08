Celine Dion gives thumbs-up after falling on stage during Paris show

Celine Dion, for years suffering from stiff-person syndrome, bounced back from her rare neurological disorder when she returned to the stage recently.



However, at her latest concert at the Plenitude Arena – part of a 26-day residency show – she tripped and fell.

Immediately and gracefully, Dion got back up and gave fans a thumbs up to reassure them.

This quick reflex suggests the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker is recovering well.

She announced her return to the stage earlier this year in a statement on her 58th birthday: "I'm so ready to do this, I'm feeling good, I'm strong, I'm feeling excited, obviously, [and] of course, a little nervous."

Regarding her medical situation at the time, Dion said, "I'm doing great, managing my health, feeling good. I'm singing again, even doing a little bit of dancing.

"But I have to tell you something very important: over these last few years, every day that's gone by, I felt your prayers and support, your kindness and love.

"I am grateful to all of you. I can't wait to see you again," she noted.

Meanwhile, Dion's 26-show residency is expected to end next year.