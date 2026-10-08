Italy, EU launch probe into Microsoft-owned gaming companies

Italy’s antitrust authority has launched a formal, EU-backed investigation into Microsoft-owned video-game developers, including Activision Blizzard, focusing on the transparency of in-game virtual currencies.

The authority confirmed on Thursday it had launched a probe into several Microsoft-owned, video-game makers over their use of virtual currencies.

As reported, the network launched actions last month against nine video-game companies, including Riot Games, Ubisoft, and Supercell, and had earlier opened a separate action against Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard.

Italy, EU launch probe into Microsoft-owned gaming companies

The move is part of a wider European Union-coordinated initiative by the EU's Consumer Protection Cooperation (CPC) Network.

The aim of the coordinated action is to promote transparency and fairness in the gaming sector, particularly protecting the rights of minors

The probes focus on the transparency and fairness of in-game virtual currencies used to purchase cosmetic upgrades, weapon enhancements and other digital items, the Italian regulator said

The authority said, purchases are often priced in virtual currencies rather than euros and may involve multiple layers of conversion, making it harder for consumers to understand how much they are spending.

The Italian regulator's latest move builds on prior domestic inquiries into major mobile and online titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Diablo Immortal.

Watchdogs will determine whether the monetization mechanics violate EU consumer protection directives by relying on deceptive design patterns or failing to provide clear pricing structures.