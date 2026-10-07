Nvidia eyes major investment in Figure AI robotics: Here’s what to know

In a significant move, Nvidia has been in talks to invest another $1 billion in Figure AI, the humanoid robotics startup founded by Brett Adcock in 2022.

Primarily, Nvidia is not new to this field as in September 2025, it joined Figure’s Series C funding round that raised over $1 billion and its post-money valuation-the company’s worth plus new cash reached $39 billion.

Nvidia’s primary role goes beyond writing checks as the chipmaker is a technology provider for Figure’s Helix AI models and robot deployments. Jensen Huang said the partnership allows Figure to train models on Nvidia Vera Rubin and then implement them on Nvidia GPUs inside Figure’s robots.

Figure’s announced objectives center on ramping up manufacturing for its humanoid robots and advancing Helix, and the company has highlighted two primary constraints: a critical shortage of data with needing more data and insufficient computing resources to accelerate development. Unlike chatbots, robots cannot learn everything from raw information extracted from websites.

Jensen highlighted the setup as a “robotics flywheel” where models train on Nvidia hardware; these developments however illustrate Nvidia's push into physical AI and the massive compute demands of humanoid robotics.