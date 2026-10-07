Microsoft, Nvidia CEOs unveil breakthrough AI laptop at San Francisco event

During a high-profile event in San Francisco, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang jointly unveiled the Surface Laptop Ultra, marking a major technological leap for local artificial intelligence computing.

Next-Gen silicon partnership:

Powered by Nvidia's new RTX Spark superchip which combines an Arm CPU core with a Blackwell RTX GPU—the device delivers up to one petaflop of AI computing power and native CUDA support.

Local AI agents:

The hardware is specifically engineered to run complex, multi-parameter AI models and autonomous local agents directly on the device, reducing dependency on cloud servers.

High-End configurations:

The laptop features up to 128GB of unified memory options and a 15-inch mini-LED PixelSense Ultra touchscreen.

Market positioning:

Analysts note that while the device offers a direct Windows-based challenge to Apple Silicon's dominance in local AI, rising memory chip costs have driven starting prices above $2,000, with top-tier configurations scaling significantly higher.

For Microsoft, the move represents a bet that some work that currently takes place in its costly Azure cloud computing data centers can be shifted to high-powered Windows machines in businesses and homes, a market where the Redmond, Washington-based firm retains a stronghold—and where its customers foot the hardware bills.

It is a market opportunity that longtime rival Apple is also chasing with new Mac computers.

For Nvidia, cracking the Windows PC market could help it go after one of the last major markets dominated by its longtime rivals Intel, and Advanced Micro Devices.

As reported, the Microsoft-hosted event in San Francisco, which the company billed as an update on its Windows operating system and Surface line of hardware.

The event will be the culmination of years of work between the flagship operating system maker for PCs and the AI chip company to bring many tasks such as writing computer code or tackling complex business projects directly to desktops and laptops with Nvidia's RTX Spark chips announced in June.