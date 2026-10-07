Pedro Rodriguez retires from football at 39: ‘Time for a new chapter’

Spanish player Pedro Rodríguez has officially announced his retirement from football on Wednesday at the age of 39, making an end to the iconic career that spanned nearly two decades.

Rodríguez bid the emotional farewell on his social media accounts, calling this decision as a right time to start a new chapter in his life. The 39-year-old also expressed gratitude to football career and fans responsible for his happiness.

Taking to X, the Spanish star said, “I feel that the time has come. The time to take a step forward and begin a new stage in my life.”

“I leave proud of having lived my dream and of all the people who were by my side to make it come true.”

“Thank you, soccer, for making me so happy.”

In response to the former Barcelona forward’s statement, FC Barcelona posted a message on their official accounts acknowledging that Pedro will always be part of the club's history and wishing him well in his next chapter.

"You will always be a part of our story. Thank you for everything you have given to football and for all the moments you have given us.”

"We wish you all the best in this new chapter," the club wrote.

Speaking about the impressive legacy that the legend has left behind, he won 26 major titles across clubs and the Spanish national team while scoring 187 goals with his four major clubs.

He was part of Spain’s golden generation and won the 2010 FIFA World Cup and 2012 UEFA European Championship.

Having been associated with FC Barcelona, he made 321 appearances and scored 99 goals, won 5 LaLiga titles and 3 UEFA Champions League titles, among other honors. At Chelsea, Rodríguez won the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the UEFA Europa League.