Lionel Messi bids emotional farewell to Argentina, ends international career with 126th goal

Lionel Messi played his last 'Friendly' match leaving behind ever-lasting emotional memories with Argentina.

World's favorite football star, Messi brought down the curtain on his legendary international career with a masterclass performance, orchestrating a 3-0 victory over Benin at a packed Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires.

Lionel Messi brought the curtain down on his 21-year international career on Tuesday, bidding farewell to adoring Argentina fans in an emotional final appearance for the former world champions in Buenos Aires.

Billed as "The Night That No One Wants to End," the farewell friendly was filled with profound emotion.

Visibly emotional during the national anthem, the iconic captain spearheaded the attack throughout a night filled with tributes, culminating in a special match stoppage in the 10th minute for a prolonged standing ovation from over thousands of adoring fans.

Messi announced his international retirement at the end of August, having raised "serious doubts" over his footballing future following the death of his father.

Messi, playing in his record-extending 208th international, also provided the assist for the opening goal scored by veteran Nicolás Otamendi, with Nico Paz also scoring.

But the match was a footnote to the occasion itself, which saw Messi savoring the adulation of the Monumental Stadium crowd one last time for an event which had been billed as The Last Tango.

In a perfectly scripted finale, the 39-year-old widely regarded as the greatest football player in history signed off with his 126th international goal in front of 85,000 supporters as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin.

Beforehand, Messi wiped away tears as the bus carrying him and his Argentina teammates made its way through crowds of well-wishers en route to the stadium.

Shortly before kick-off, a giant Argentina jersey bearing the word “Gracias” (Thank You) above the football superstar’s No 10 was laid out on the pitch as the crowd roared their approval.

It was a source of great pride to wear this jersey for over 20 years," Messi told the crowd, speaking into a microphone from the centre of the pitch.

"I never stopped fighting, never stopped giving my all. I would love to keep coming back forever, because playing for the Argentine national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you."

"I am proud to be Argentine and to have been able to fulfil this dream with all of you."

He had earlier shared a message with fans, saying, "The moment has arrived. I leave in peace. I gave it my all. This jersey was my dream. My pride. And my life."

"Thank you for loving me so much. I will always carry you with me."

Messi took the field alongside his three children and received affectionate waves from his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his mother, Celia Cuccittini, who were watching from a VIP box.