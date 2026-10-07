WHO deems Russia Plague risk 'low' following lab technician’s fatal illness

Following the recent laboratory fatality in Siberia, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that the overall risk of a plague epidemic in Russia remains low.

WHO statement follows the death of 28 years old Darya Shipilova who died two days after falling ill with the plague disease.

Russian media reports suggested she may have become infected after an accident at her workplace, where dangerous pathogens are kept and studied.

As reported Russian authorities have downplayed the incident and say Shipilova died of “pneumonia of an unknown aetiology”.

Strict quarantine measures have been imposed at the research centre in the city of Irkutsk and in several neighbouring hospitals.

Christian Lindmeier, a WHO spokesperson, said on Tuesday that there was no sign of a wider outbreak. “All ‌of the patients’ contacts have reportedly been identified and are being monitored for ‌illness, and none to date have shown symptoms of illness,” he said.

Unconfirmed regional reports had sparked widespread concern by suggesting an accidental exposure to live pathogens during sample handling.

Responding to formal inquiries under international health regulations, Russian health authorities informed the WHO that comprehensive testing detected no high-threat pathogens in the deceased worker or her under-observation contacts.

While local containment protocols and quarantine measures have concluded without identifying secondary infections, international observers and Western officials continue to press for clearer epidemiological data.

Public health experts emphasize that while modern antibiotics render plague treatable, transparent communication remains essential for global biosafety.