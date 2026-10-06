Mistral AI new model beats Chinese competitors in cybersecurity, claims CEO

French artificial intelligence startup Mistral AI announced that its newest model outperforms prominent Chinese alternatives in specific domains, most notably cybersecurity.

Speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, CEO Arthur Mensch pushed back against mounting skepticism regarding Europe's ability to keep pace in the global artificial intelligence race.

"The model we're actually announcing today is actually above the Chinese models on certain aspects, including cyber…So the narrative that Europe cannot compete is something that is not true," Mensch said onstage, without specifying which Chinese models or by what measure Mistral's model beat them.

While major U.S. giants like OpenAI and Anthropic continue to dominate market share alongside lower-cost Asian competitors, Mistral has aggressively positioned itself as a sovereign, transparent, and security-focused alternative.

Mensch emphasized that the company's strict technological independence from both the United States and China has fueled rapid expansion across international markets, particularly in the Gulf and Asia-Pacific regions.

Industry analysts are closely monitoring the rollout to gauge how Europe's leading AI contender stacks up against fiercely competitive international models.

The 3-year-old company is seen as Europe's best contender in the AI race, but is still dwarfed by US companies Anthropic and OpenAI, as well as facing pressure from lower-cost Chinese rivals.

Mistral, which raised €3 billion at a €21 billion valuation in a funding round in September, has sought to differentiate itself from competitors by presenting itself as a safer, European alternative.

It last launched a model in April.