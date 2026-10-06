US high-stakes midterm battles begin as Ohio officially opens early voting

US in-person early voting and absentee voting officially kicked off across Ohio, marking a critical milestone in the 2026 midterm election cycle.

When polls open across the Midwestern state early on Tuesday, voters will be casting ballots at a time when discontent throughout the United States runs deep, especially over rising prices.

With control of the United States Congress hanging in the balance, voters began casting ballots at county boards of elections across the state's congressional districts and high-stakes local matchups.

As reported by Reuters, the winners of November's midterm elections will help determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the US Congress for the next two years, given the state has one Senate seat and two House seats seen as "Toss Ups" by Cook Political Report.

State election officials reported steady turnout following the voter registration deadline.

Both national parties have heavily targeted the Buckeye State, viewing it as a pivotal battleground that could dictate the legislative majority in Washington.

Previously, the President won Ohio and the state's 17 electoral votes handily in 2016, 2020 and 2024, despite losing the 2020 presidential race to Democrat Joe Biden.

Early in-person voting will remain open through November 1, leading up to Election Day on November 3.

Voters planning to utilize mail-in absentee ballots are urged to return them promptly, as regular absentee ballots must reach county boards of elections by 7:30 p.m. (Local Time) on Election Day to be counted.